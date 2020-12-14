Zacks: Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $213.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $795.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

BSY stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $6,177,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

