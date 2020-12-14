$344.19 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $344.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.44 million to $348.98 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $291.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,536 shares of company stock worth $25,037,472 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

