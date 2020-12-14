Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the highest is $6.70 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $22.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.56 billion to $24.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

LEN opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

