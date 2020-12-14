Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post sales of $344.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.44 million and the highest is $348.98 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $291.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,536 shares of company stock worth $25,037,472 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 686,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $24,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

