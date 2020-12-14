$213.29 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post $213.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.38 million and the lowest is $213.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

