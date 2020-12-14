$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $7.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.59 billion to $30.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.