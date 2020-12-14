BidaskClub Upgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to “Strong-Buy”

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

