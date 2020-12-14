Raymond James Analysts Give Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) a C$15.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,030,800. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $470,409.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

