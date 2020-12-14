Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to announce sales of $53.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $69.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW opened at $5.62 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.