Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $518.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.