$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce sales of $7.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $26.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.59 billion to $30.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

