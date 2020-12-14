FY2021 EPS Estimates for Asana, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ASAN opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last three months.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

