Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

LULU stock opened at $344.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

