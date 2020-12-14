Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce sales of $518.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.50 million and the highest is $522.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $3,216,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

