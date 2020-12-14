Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $6.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.70 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $22.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.56 billion to $24.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $72.76 on Monday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

