BidaskClub Upgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Strong-Buy

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $9.48 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 581.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

