Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Shares of EW opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,306 shares of company stock worth $31,223,182. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $480,262,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.