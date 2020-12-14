FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
