FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

