Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Issued By Oppenheimer

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,306 shares of company stock worth $31,223,182 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.