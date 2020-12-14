BidaskClub Upgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Buy

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Brinker International stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

