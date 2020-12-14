Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 77,549 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

