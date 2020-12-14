BidaskClub Upgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

