Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 258,009 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $419,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

