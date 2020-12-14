Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of FULC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

