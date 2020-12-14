EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

