Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Head to Head Survey

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rideshare Rental and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rideshare Rental 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 4 28 1 2.91

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $128.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Rideshare Rental.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 2.68 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Fiserv $10.19 billion 7.56 $893.00 million $4.00 28.71

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Rideshare Rental.

Profitability

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90%

Summary

Fiserv beats Rideshare Rental on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

