Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) vs. Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) Head to Head Contrast

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Noble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.02

Noble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seadrill and Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble 6 0 0 0 1.00

Noble has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3,687.88%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble is more favorable than Seadrill.

Summary

Noble beats Seadrill on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Noble

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

