E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Critical Review

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for E.On and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 2 5 6 0 2.31 Alliant Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than E.On.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 0.61% 11.79% 1.30% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.On and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $45.93 billion 0.51 $1.75 billion $0.75 14.31 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.54 $567.40 million $2.31 22.38

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

E.On has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. E.On pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats E.On on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also offers energy consulting, management, efficiency, and production solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and biomass plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

