$21.23 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $21.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $57.01 million. Xencor posted sales of $3.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

XNCR opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

