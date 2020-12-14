Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.10 million and the lowest is $293.90 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $253.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

