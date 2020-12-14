Analysts Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

