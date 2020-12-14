Analysts Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.
Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.