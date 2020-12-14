Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $260,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

