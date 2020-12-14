Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,446,000.

NYSE SC opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

