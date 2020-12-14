$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $4.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $28.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $48.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,799 shares of company stock worth $407,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

