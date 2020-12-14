Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.82 Million

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $81.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,055.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $196.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.90 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.92 million, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $358.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,180 shares of company stock worth $1,781,982. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

