American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.39 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $17.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $19.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $32.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,569 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,474 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

