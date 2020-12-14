Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $359.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

