AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $30.00 million. AxoGen posted sales of $28.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $650.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

