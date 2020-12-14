$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Square reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,166 shares of company stock worth $198,602,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $216.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 349.34 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $222.20.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

