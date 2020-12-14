Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

