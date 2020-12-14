Hays plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Hays has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

