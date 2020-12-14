Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.45 Per Share (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.45 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE BBU opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,418,325 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,552.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

