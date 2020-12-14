Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Beverage Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Beverage in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.31. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

