FY2021 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Raised by Analyst

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Bank of America cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

Shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) stock opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

