Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $18.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $17.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $76.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $20.64 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,155.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,267.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,160.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

