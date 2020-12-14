Research Analysts Set Expectations for ArcBest Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

ARCB opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

