Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million.

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

