Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $131.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $138.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

