Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MongoDB, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.58). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.67.

MongoDB stock opened at $340.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $341.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,779,522.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

