FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAN. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

